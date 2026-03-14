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Bird profile X2... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3367

Bird profile X2...

I'm told this is a Dark Eyed Junco, by our 10 year old granddaughter bird expert. Caught the reflection in our recently relocated bird bath.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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