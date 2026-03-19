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Stages of growth of the Live Oak... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3372

Stages of growth of the Live Oak...

This photo shows the brown leaves, a few still green leaves and the new emerging green leaves of the Live Oak tree! The plus is that you get to rake new leaves in the early spring!
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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