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Catching posture... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3373

Catching posture...

More action baseball photos today. This catcher shows the best catcher pose!
(Yes, I blurred his face.)
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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