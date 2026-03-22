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Previous
Photo 3375
New fig leaves...
I severely pruned our fig bush last year...as in cut it almost to the ground. This new shoot is coming up from the root and looks very promising!
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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green
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leaves
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spring
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fig
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pruned
Mags
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Lovely new growth. My turkey fig didn't make it.
March 23rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Looks quite healthy!
March 23rd, 2026
Dorothy
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Figs always remind me of an uncle who tried his best to grow them here in Illinois, never could. Even though he built all types of winter protection.
March 23rd, 2026
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