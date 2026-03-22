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New fig leaves... by thewatersphotos
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New fig leaves...

I severely pruned our fig bush last year...as in cut it almost to the ground. This new shoot is coming up from the root and looks very promising!
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

GaryW

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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Mags ace
Lovely new growth. My turkey fig didn't make it.
March 23rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks quite healthy!
March 23rd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Figs always remind me of an uncle who tried his best to grow them here in Illinois, never could. Even though he built all types of winter protection.
March 23rd, 2026  
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