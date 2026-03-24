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Photo 3377
A dark sunset...
The sun was still a little high, but the clouds really moved in to darken the sunset.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3383
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74
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
24th March 2026 6:21pm
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dark
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sunset
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colors
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spring
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south
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live oak
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