Do you see it???

It's a Tree Frog.

Sitting in the living room the other night and I hear this frog croaking. (My wife had brought in plants from the porch to protect from the sudden freezing temperatures.) Apparently this frog rode in with the plants. We looked but could not locate the frog.

The next morning I heard it again. This time we moved the plants back outside, still not able to locate the frog.

It was not until the next day that we heard it again, outside, and were able to locate it. It is alive, but has not moved from this plant for days.