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My job today 2... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3381

My job today 2...

Easter Egg Hunt at church for the community!
I really don't consider this "a job", it is something I very much enjoy doing.
The kids hunted "empty eggs" but traded them in for a bag of goodies!
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Photo Details

*lynn ace
Fun! I don't think they'll have trouble finding them!
March 29th, 2026  
Barb ace
Great fun!
March 29th, 2026  
Mallory ace
What a fun and colorful image
March 29th, 2026  
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