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Leaving church... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3389

Leaving church...

I was taking "candid pictures" for the church website yesterday and caught this couple leaving church.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

GaryW

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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Danette Thompson ace
Nice capture. That was always my favorite thing--taking pictures at church.
April 6th, 2026  
Mags ace
Sweet shot!
April 6th, 2026  
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