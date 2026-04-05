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Previous
Photo 3389
Leaving church...
I was taking "candid pictures" for the church website yesterday and caught this couple leaving church.
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
5th April 2026 10:37am
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church
,
love
,
spring
,
couple
,
south
,
candid
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice capture. That was always my favorite thing--taking pictures at church.
April 6th, 2026
Mags
ace
Sweet shot!
April 6th, 2026
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