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Previous
Photo 3398
Budding Iris...
I think the Iris is budding!! I loved several of the Irises my mother gave us years ago. I'm surprised but pleased that this one seems to be budding! Hoping it is purple!
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
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NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
14th April 2026 6:12pm
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green
,
purple
,
flower
,
spring
,
iris
,
south
,
budding
Thom Mitchell
ace
They're fascinating how the flowers emerge, and the flowers are showy (especially the bearded varieties), but they don't last long. :(
April 15th, 2026
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