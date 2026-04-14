Previous
Budding Iris... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3398

Budding Iris...

I think the Iris is budding!! I loved several of the Irises my mother gave us years ago. I'm surprised but pleased that this one seems to be budding! Hoping it is purple!
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
930% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
They're fascinating how the flowers emerge, and the flowers are showy (especially the bearded varieties), but they don't last long. :(
April 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact