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New Geranium... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3399

New Geranium...

New Geraniums at the end of the walkway in front of the house.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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