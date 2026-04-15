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Photo 3399
New Geranium...
New Geraniums at the end of the walkway in front of the house.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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red
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spring
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