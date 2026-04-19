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Southern Honeysuckle... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3403

Southern Honeysuckle...

I know some folks plant this, but around here it can very much be an invasive weed. I found this at the base of a tree which has not been weeded.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Corinne C ace
Great shot. I hope it smells as good as I remember!
April 20th, 2026  
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