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The first bloom... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3404

The first bloom...

This is a "Lemon Boy" tomato and "hopefully" will produce yellow tomatoes!
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Dorothy ace
I didn’t know it was a tomato flower until I read your information. Hope you have a bountiful crop.
April 22nd, 2026  
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