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Photo 3409
First Coneflower of the season...
I transplanted my Coneflowers to a new location this year and they are doing really well, forming lots of blooms. This is the first!
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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365
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NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
25th April 2026 1:10pm
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white
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spring
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coneflower
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echinacea
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