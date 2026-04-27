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Previous
Photo 3411
Inside...
Inside the bloom of a Southern Magnolia.
Just love to see this and all the parts! Reminds me that God makes everything with so much detail!
Again, sorry for just posting, but I'll be back!!
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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amyK
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Lovely close up
April 28th, 2026
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