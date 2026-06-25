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Leaving the Bergamot... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3470

Leaving the Bergamot...

The bees have been "all over" the Bergamot. Caught this one leaving a flower.
25th June 2026 25th Jun 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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