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The center of Bergamot... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3471

The center of Bergamot...

I find this absolutely amazing! This is the center of a Bergamot flower bloom. The detail is mind boggling to me. God is so awesome to create something like this and have it be so beautiful!
26th June 2026 26th Jun 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Exquisite fav!
June 28th, 2026  
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