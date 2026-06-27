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Previous
Photo 3472
The Okra bloom...
We have been looking and waiting for our first Okra bloom and here it is. Our weather is turning very hot and dry, so keeping these blooming and producing will be a challenge!
27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
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GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3480
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80
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Album
365
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NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
27th June 2026 12:02pm
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plant
,
flower
,
bloom
,
summer
,
vegetable
,
south
,
okra
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
June 28th, 2026
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