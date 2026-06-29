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Hay cutting time... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3474

Hay cutting time...

Matthew and Mr. Burt are raking and rolling the hay. There is 27 acres here that they manage for us. It's always fun to watch them!
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

GaryW

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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Mags ace
Nice! I'll bet it smells divine!
June 30th, 2026  
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