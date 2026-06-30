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Photo 3475
Domesticated...
Last year I saved seed from Black Eyed Susans and specifically separated those with the dark spots around the center. Those were planted in a separate raised bed.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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black eyed susan
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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Beautiful shot, almost jumps off the page like 3D
July 1st, 2026
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