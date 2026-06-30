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Domesticated... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3475

Domesticated...

Last year I saved seed from Black Eyed Susans and specifically separated those with the dark spots around the center. Those were planted in a separate raised bed.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful shot, almost jumps off the page like 3D
July 1st, 2026  
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