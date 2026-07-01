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Photo 3476
Bee on the Bergamot...
I know I've done bees, but we have lots of Bergamot and lots of bees, so here is another one.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3486
photos
106
followers
80
following
952% complete
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
1st July 2026 2:22pm
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blooms
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bee
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pollen
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summer
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south
,
bergamot
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