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Bee on the Bergamot... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3476

Bee on the Bergamot...

I know I've done bees, but we have lots of Bergamot and lots of bees, so here is another one.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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