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Bathing frenzy... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3477

Bathing frenzy...

These Brown Headed Cowbirds have overtaken our birdbath today. There have been "confrontations" with the Mockingbirds, but there were just too many Cowbirds!
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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