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Lots of hay... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3478

Lots of hay...

126 Bales, to be exact, on this 26 acres that "the brothers" cut. They made several trips moving it from our place, two and a half miles, to their farm.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
6.6 trips!!
July 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
Big beautiful round bales! It wasn't so long ago I bought two at a time for my horse.
July 4th, 2026  
Milanie
We'll be seeing a lot of that here, too.
July 4th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Great to see all safely gathered in. Your fields will be nice & tidy & soon have a nice e covering of new grass. A second crop too I expect!
July 4th, 2026  
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