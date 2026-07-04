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A rare encounter... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3479

A rare encounter...

So my app says this is a Mydas Fly. Google says it lives most of its life - up to two years - underground as larvae, while the adults only live for about "a week" to catch a mate and do not feed.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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