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Previous
Photo 3480
Late bloomers...
I looked out today and saw these two Southern Magnolia blooms on one of our trees. This definitely seems late to have blooms.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
5th July 2026 5:51pm
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tree
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white
,
flower
,
bloom
,
summer
,
south
,
southern magnolia
Gayle
The detail is great!
July 6th, 2026
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