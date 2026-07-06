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Photo 3481
The Difference A Day Makes...
24 little hours...
This is the Southern Magnolia bloom from yesterday. With our extreme heat and dry weather, things wilt very quickly!
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Photo Details
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4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
6th July 2026 4:52pm
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