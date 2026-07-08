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Male Goldfinch... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3483

Male Goldfinch...

Somehow I missed this day, but did take this photo on the 8th!
We have a pair of Goldfinches that visit our garden late in the day. The photo is through the window, but I think the male saw me and is giving me "side eye"!
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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