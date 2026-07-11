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A new bloom... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3486

A new bloom...

Our Mexican Sunflower is finally blooming. I planted seed that I saved from last year's plants.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Photo Details

amyK ace
Great focus and composition. I like the blurred background flowers.
July 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very pretty!
July 12th, 2026  
howozzie ace
Beautiful, looks like a piece of art.
July 12th, 2026  
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