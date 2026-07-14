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Photo 3489
"Something's burning"...
Turns out it was one of my neighbors burning tires...not a safe or healthy idea!
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3498
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107
followers
81
following
956% complete
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
14th July 2026 8:23pm
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night
,
sky
,
smoke
,
summer
,
south
,
burning
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