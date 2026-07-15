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On top of the world... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3490

On top of the world...

Well, at least on top of the Zinnia!
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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