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Previous
Photo 3491
Female Goldfinch...
The Goldfinch pair is making more regular visits to our garden.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
16th July 2026 4:43pm
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yellow
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bird
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flight
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summer
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flying
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south
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female
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goldfinch
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