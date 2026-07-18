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Previous
Photo 3493
Muscadines ripening...
Went to my brother-in-law's place today and noticed his Bronze Muscadines were beginning to ripen.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
18th July 2026 9:21am
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fruit
,
leaves
,
summer
,
south
,
ripen
,
muscadines
Mags
ace
Lucky fella! They look great! The creatures always get the ones around here before I can get to them.
July 19th, 2026
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