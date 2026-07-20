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Different shaped cone... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3495

Different shaped cone...

These Blackeyed Susans have a different shape to the typically rounded cones. There are several in the mix like this.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Annie-Sue ace
why does it remind me of cake?!
July 21st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
How interesting! I've never seen one like this before.
July 21st, 2026  
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