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In full bloom... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3497

In full bloom...

This is Mexican Sunflower in full bloom, with a little morning dew glistening on the petals.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Karen Hofmann ace
Love this! These bring all the pollinators to the yard! Great shot.
July 22nd, 2026  
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