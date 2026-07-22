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Previous
Photo 3497
In full bloom...
This is Mexican Sunflower in full bloom, with a little morning dew glistening on the petals.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
22nd July 2026 8:44am
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yellow
,
orange
,
dew
,
summer
,
south
,
mexican sunflower
Karen Hofmann
ace
Love this! These bring all the pollinators to the yard! Great shot.
July 22nd, 2026
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