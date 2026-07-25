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Previous
Photo 3500
Red Fungi...
I saw this while walking in the yard today. It looks like something took a bite out of it.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
25th July 2026 4:59pm
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red
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mushroom
,
grass
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summer
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south
,
fungi
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific details along the edge!
July 26th, 2026
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