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Going to seed... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3501

Going to seed...

All the Bergamot blooms are gone and the flowers are "going to seed". We have a pair of Goldfinches that sit on the stalks and pick out the seeds.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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