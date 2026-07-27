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Previous
Photo 3501
Lantana...
Been really busy with "yard work" the last few days. I'll get back to commenting and responding soon!
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3511
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Photo Details
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7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
27th July 2026 4:35pm
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plant
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summer
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south
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