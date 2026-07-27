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Lantana... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3501

Lantana...

Been really busy with "yard work" the last few days. I'll get back to commenting and responding soon!
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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