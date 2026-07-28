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Photo 3503
Silhouette...
Trying to capture the Buck Moon, but captured a silhouette of the pine branches and pine cones against the moon instead.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
28th July 2026 8:09pm
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limbs
,
summer
,
south
,
pine tree
,
pine cone
,
buck moon
Mags
ace
It's still a beautiful capture. I like it!
July 30th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Intriguing and beautiful
July 30th, 2026
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