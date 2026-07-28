Previous
Next
Silhouette... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3503

Silhouette...

Trying to capture the Buck Moon, but captured a silhouette of the pine branches and pine cones against the moon instead.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
It's still a beautiful capture. I like it!
July 30th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Intriguing and beautiful
July 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact