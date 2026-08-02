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A yard find... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3508

A yard find...

My wife says it is a Blue Jay feather. She collects feathers and has many.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Mags ace
A lovely find and I agree with your wife.
August 5th, 2026  
Tom ace
Yep blue jay
August 5th, 2026  
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