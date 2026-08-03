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Another yard find... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3509

Another yard find...

I think it is true to say, it is important to look "down" when walking. Saw this little one, which was a surprise with our very dry weather.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful find! Pushed up out of the dirt.
August 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Lovely macro, many details to see.
August 5th, 2026  
Tom ace
Great detail
August 5th, 2026  
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