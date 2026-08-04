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An "unusual" find... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3510

An "unusual" find...

I only saw this when processing this picture. I went back to see if this "something" was still there and it was gone.
Any guesses?
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
How very different and weird!
August 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
So strange. I cannot tell!
August 5th, 2026  
Tom ace
For not seeing pretty darn cool
August 5th, 2026  
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