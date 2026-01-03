Sign up
Monochrome leaves...
Found these Chinese Maple tree leaves still on the tree. It seemed to work best in monochrome.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3297
photos
108
followers
75
following
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Monochrome
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
3rd January 2026 2:40pm
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
leaves
,
maple
,
south
,
monochrome
Corinne C
ace
Great details
January 4th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
LOVE this...beautiful in b/w!!
January 4th, 2026
