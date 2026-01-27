Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
Effects of the extreme cold...
Our Collards took a hit from the extreme cold last night! Hopeful that they will revive.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
1
1
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
3323
photos
111
followers
77
following
0% complete
1
2
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
cold
,
south
,
monochrome
,
collards
Corinne C
ace
Hopefully they will recover. Great mono.
January 28th, 2026
