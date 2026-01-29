Previous
Layers of clouds... by thewatersphotos
3 / 365

Layers of clouds...

With all the clouds outside I couldn't resist a monochrome sky shot!
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
0% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
A beautiful sky and tree line.
January 29th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous monochrome
January 29th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Lovely b&w capture and nice cloudscape.
January 29th, 2026  
