3 / 365
Layers of clouds...
With all the clouds outside I couldn't resist a monochrome sky shot!
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
GaryW
ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
Photo Details
Album
Monochrome
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
29th January 2026 3:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
sky
drive
winter
trees
clouds
field
south
monochrome
Mags
ace
A beautiful sky and tree line.
January 29th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous monochrome
January 29th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Lovely b&w capture and nice cloudscape.
January 29th, 2026
