A closer view of the dock... by thewatersphotos
A closer view of the dock...

I am always drawn to this dock when I visit the lake. I have captured folks out on the end fishing, but none today.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project.
Mags ace
Striking capture and POV.
February 11th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Great leading line of the weathered dock drawing the eyes into the lake.
February 11th, 2026  
