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Reaching arms... by thewatersphotos
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Reaching arms...

These dead Pine limbs from this angle always remind me of "Reaching Arms"! I see arms with long slender fingers reaching out to grab!
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I see it too!
March 30th, 2026  
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