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Okra bloom in monochrome... by thewatersphotos
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Okra bloom in monochrome...

Just wanted to add this one to my Monochrome album.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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KV ace
What a pretty bloom… nice detail in the whites and the dark tones in the center of the bloom is super nice.
July 19th, 2026  
Karen Hofmann ace
This is beautiful!
July 19th, 2026  
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