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Okra bloom in monochrome...
Just wanted to add this one to my Monochrome album.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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GaryW
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@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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Photo Details
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7
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2
Album
Monochrome
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
7th July 2026 12:23pm
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b&w
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bloom
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monochrome
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okra
KV
ace
What a pretty bloom… nice detail in the whites and the dark tones in the center of the bloom is super nice.
July 19th, 2026
Karen Hofmann
ace
This is beautiful!
July 19th, 2026
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