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Monochrome Blackeyed Susan... by thewatersphotos
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Monochrome Blackeyed Susan...

Just for my Monochrome Album. These do well in B&W.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

GaryW

ace
@thewatersphotos
2026 Update I'm now an "ace" member. This is beginning my 11th Year on 365 Project. The experience has improved my photography skills and...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Pretty!
July 21st, 2026  
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