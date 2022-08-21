Sign up
2 / 365
Day 2 spider webs
Sigma 15-600mm. Set at 600mm, tripod, tree in my front yard. Playing with angle, light. Tried different fstops to see how it would effect the refracted light.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
0
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
21st August 2022 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
tree
,
macro
,
rainbow
,
spider web
365 Project
close