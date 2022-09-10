Previous
Next
Bald eagle by theyear1500
18 / 365

Bald eagle

Raw jpeg. 960mm, heavy crop, 1600iso (the quality of the images drops heavily any higher) Really realizing how old my AF is.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Theyear1500

@theyear1500
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise