Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
11 / 365
Blue Jay
They make a loud and unpleasant noise and they chase the other birds away from the feeder. But they are beautiful.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Loni
@theyellowlily
My name is Loni and I live in central Illinois, USA. I've been a photography enthusiast since I was 12, but really got started...
11
photos
4
followers
19
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
16th January 2021 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
blue
,
winter
,
bird
,
jay
,
bluejay
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close